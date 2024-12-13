Drones Spotted In Fairfield Sky, Resident Shares Video From Train Station

Lucy Biggers shared multiple videos on X (formerly Twitter), saying she saw five drones hovering over the Fairfield Train Station around 6:45 p.m.

"No one else noticed them because unless you're looking for them, they just look like planes or drones!" she wrote. "But I swear these were something different!!"

The fixed-wing drones, which closely resemble small planes, are easily identified by their distinctive wing lights—one red and one green.

New Jersey politicians have been urging officials to investigate the unexplained drones that continue to perplex residents.

At a press briefing Thursday, Dec. 12, National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby said, "We have no evidence at this time that the reported drone sightings pose a national security or a public safety threat or have a foreign nexus.

"The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are investigating these sightings, and they’re working closely with state and local law enforcement to provide resources, using numerous detection methods to better understand their origin.

Using very sophisticated electronic detection technologies provided by federal authorities, we have not been able to — and neither have state or local law enforcement authorities — corroborate any of the reported visual sightings."

Have you seen a drone in Connecticut? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

