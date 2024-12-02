DIY Bomb Experiment Gone Wrong Leaves Fairfield Man Badly Hurt; FBI Investigating

The chaos began just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, when the college-aged man and a friend built four homemade explosives and took them to a secluded area of Pine Creek Marsh to blow them up, Fairfield Police said.

Authorities did not release their names.

Two of the bombs exploded as planned, but the third erupted early, causing serious injuries to the man's hand. His friend rushed him to an area hospital and then drove out of state to the college they attended, which caused the FBI to join the investigation since they crossed state lines, authorities said. Police did not disclose which school he returned to.

They left the fourth explosive at Pine Creek Marsh when they ran to get help.

Fairfield police and the Stamford Bomb Squad later found that abandoned device and safely detonated it. Meanwhile, a search of a nearby home turned up more bomb-making supplies, forcing officers to evacuate neighbors until the area was cleared.

The FBI was able to help coordinate interviews with witnesses and others in multiple areas.

The pair claimed they weren’t trying to hurt anyone and called it “experimentation,” but authorities say the consequences could have been much worse.

“This kind of thing isn’t just dangerous—it’s illegal,” police said in a statement.

Police reminded residents to report suspicious activity involving explosives and urged people to think twice before trying dangerous stunts.

Fairfield Police ask anyone with any information in this case or anyone wanting to report suspicious activity to contact investigators at (203) 254-4840 or submit tips anonymously online.

