CT Minimum Wage Increasing In January 2026, Boosting Pay For Thousands Of Workers

Gov. Ned Lamont announced the hike on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

“Nobody who works full-time should have to live in poverty,” Lamont said. “This is a fair, modest increase, and the money earned will go right back into our own economy, supporting local businesses in our communities.”

The change comes from a 2019 state law that ties the minimum wage to the federal employment cost index, ensuring yearly adjustments based on inflation and labor costs. This year, the index rose by 3.6 percent, leading to a 59-cent increase for workers, according to state statistics.

The increase to $16.94 an hour will give Connecticut the highest minimum wage in the nation outside of Washington, DC, which stands at $17.50 hourly, according to Bloomberg Law.

However, the reliability of that data is now in doubt after President Donald Trump dismissed Bureau of Labor Statistics Commissioner Dr. Erika McEntarfer and appointed E.J. Antoni as her replacement. Trump accused McEntarfer of being a Democratic operative who manipulated employment figures to damage Republicans, though there is no evidence of that claim.

At a press conference, Gov. Ned Lamont said he had no confidence in the BLS data moving forward, according to CT Insider.

Current Connecticut full-time minimum wage workers make around $34,000 a year. That will rise to $35,200 next year.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz called the change a matter of stability for workers and families.

“The minimum wage was established to provide a fair, livable baseline of income for those who work,” she said. “This is a fair, gradual increase for workers that ensures that as the economy grows, our minimum wage grows with it – and that’s good for everyone.”

Under the law, new minimum wage rates will continue to be announced every October and take effect on January 1 of the following year.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.