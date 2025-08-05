CT Added To ‘Sanctuary’ Watchlist With 34 Others, Trump's DOJ Vows More Lawsuits

The move, announced Tuesday, Aug. 5, names 12 states, nearly 20 cities, and multiple counties as having laws or policies that “impede the enforcement of federal immigration laws” and interfere with former President Donald Trump's latest crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi said the designation is part of a wider enforcement effort following Trump’s Executive Order 14287, which directs the federal government to take action against what it calls “sanctuary jurisdictions.”

“Sanctuary policies impede law enforcement and put American citizens at risk by design,” Bondi said in a news release. “The Department of Justice will continue bringing litigation against sanctuary jurisdictions and work closely with the Department of Homeland Security to eradicate these harmful policies around the country.”

Being named a sanctuary state does not change existing laws, but it places Connecticut and the other states under increased federal scrutiny. The designation stems from policies that limit cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

Supporters of sanctuary policies say they protect immigrant communities and build trust with police. Critics argue they hinder the removal of individuals who may pose public safety threats.

For Connecticut residents, the DOJ’s list raises questions about how local police, courts, and agencies handle immigration-related matters. It could also bring legal battles or potential changes to federal law enforcement funding.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont previously pushed back against the label.

“We want local law enforcement focused on maintaining the safety of our neighborhoods and helping to get those who commit serious crimes off our streets." he said in May. Connecticut’s Trust Act, which was originally bipartisan, is consistent with federal constitutional standards and reflects sound public safety priorities. I am focused on making sure people feel safe in our schools, churches, and elsewhere. Nothing about this makes Connecticut a 'sanctuary' in any legal or practical sense – it makes our state one that upholds the Constitution, respects the rule of law, and prioritizes the safety and well-being of our communities.”

The Justice Department’s list includes the following states: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

Also named were Baltimore County, Maryland; Cook County, Illinois; San Diego County, California; and San Francisco County, California, along with 18 cities, including Seattle, Philadelphia, New York City, and Los Angeles.

The announcement comes as the national immigration debate heats up ahead of the next presidential election. While Connecticut’s state leaders have not formally responded, the designation is expected to spark local debate in town halls, school boards, and community groups across the state.

