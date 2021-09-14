Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Tropical System Could Be Threat To East Coast
Business

Upscale Italian Steakhouse To Open In Fairfield County This Fall

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Gabriele's Italian Steakhouse is set to open its doors in Westport this fall.
Gabriele's Italian Steakhouse is set to open its doors in Westport this fall. Photo Credit: Gabriele's Italian Steakhouse / MaxEx Public Relations

A new upscale steakhouse is set to open its doors in Fairfield County this fall.

Gabriele’s Italian Steakhouse is planning its early opening this October. The restaurant will be located at 27 Powers Court next to the Westport Country Playhouse, according to representatives.

Restaurateur Danny Gabriele previously owned another steakhouse location in Greenwich from 2011 through 2019.

The menu of the new eatery will reportedly feature organic ingredients from the Westport Farmers' Market. 

Representatives for the restaurant group said the menu will also include international meats "including American Wagyu Premier Farms Beef, Certified Piedmontese Beef, and Japanese Kobe A5.'"

In addition to the steak dishes, the menu will also include vegetarian options, including "rustic cauliflower steak."

For sides, Gabriele's will offer guests asparagus hollandaise and mac and cheese made with truffle oil or made with lobster, among other dishes.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.