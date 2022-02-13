TikTok Famous Couple Work To Help Fairfield County Restaurant At Risk Of Eviction

A husband and wife with millions of TikTok followers are trying to help save a Fairfield County restaurant.

Taccara Rae and Yinka Lawanson, known on TikTok as Ling and Lamb, are calling on their 2.8 million TikTok followers to donate to El Churrito in Stamford.

El Churrito's owner, Alexandra Terron, set up a GoFundMe with the goal of raising $50,000 to save her business.

"These past 2 years have been really hard and even so now," she wrote. "I am afraid that I may have to close my doors forever. I really don't want to close my doors, but financially its been a big burden due to Covid-19. I am being evicted from the property where the business is held."

The couple posted the first video promoting the eatery's GoFundMe on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

"We are begging you guys," Lamb said in the video. "Let's save this business."

The couple shared an update on the fundraiser in a TikTok posted on Monday, Jan. 31, saying the GoFundMe had received more than $19,000 in donations.

In the video, Terron told the couple how grateful she was for all the donations and said she was able to make a variety of the payments needed to keep the business running.

"Please, most importantly, don't stop donating," Lamb said in the video. "If you're within Stamford and within the tri-state area, come by. Come and support this place."

As of Tuesday, Feb. 8, the GoFundMe has received more than $22,600.

