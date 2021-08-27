Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice
Popular Pizzeria Opens Second New Location In CT

Nicole Valinote
Pizzas from the Glastonbury location
Pizzas from the Glastonbury location Photo Credit: Elisa F. / Yelp

A popular Connecticut pizzeria has opened a new location in New Haven County.

The grand opening for Square Peg in Orange was held on Tuesday, Aug. 17. 

The new restaurant is located at 200 Indian River Road in the Orange Montana Nights Axe Throwing building, owners said.

The owners also operate a location in Glastonbury. 

The restaurant's online menu lists a variety of pizzas, including spicy margarita, pepperoni, and the "Figgy Piggy," made with fig jam, fontina, arugula and prosciutto. 

Learn more about both restaurants here.

