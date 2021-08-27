Popular Pizzeria Opens Second New Location In CT

A popular Connecticut pizzeria has opened a new location in New Haven County.

The grand opening for Square Peg in Orange was held on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The new restaurant is located at 200 Indian River Road in the Orange Montana Nights Axe Throwing building, owners said.

Today is the GRAND opening of our Orange location!!! We are located inside of the Orange Montana Nights Axe Throwing... Posted by Square Peg Pizzeria Glastonbury on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

The owners also operate a location in Glastonbury.

The restaurant's online menu lists a variety of pizzas, including spicy margarita, pepperoni, and the "Figgy Piggy," made with fig jam, fontina, arugula and prosciutto.

Learn more about both restaurants here.

