New Greek Eatery Lets Customers Build Their Own Bowls, Pitas

Christina Coulter
A "build your own" bowl from Urban Greek Kitchen.
A "build your own" bowl from Urban Greek Kitchen. Photo Credit: Facebook/Urban Greek Kitchen

A new Greek restaurant that lets its customers build their own protein bowls, with an optional bowl made from pita bread, has opened in Fairfield County. 

Urban Greek Kitchen on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton opened in October of this year. 

For the main course, customers can opt for a "build your own" protein or pita bowl, choosing between shrimp, chicken, lamb, steak, shrimp, and veggies and adding different toppings. Pre-made "signature" bowls include: 

  • The Santorini Bowl, made with chicken, field greens, lentils, tomato-onion salsa, a medley of olives, pickled onions, roasted peppers, hummus, cucumbers, and a choice of dressing
  • The Urban Greek Bowl, made with shrimp, romaine lettuce, brown rice, bean corn salsa, pickled onions, tomatoes, an olive pesto, beet hummus, and "crazy feta" with a choice of salad dressings
  • The County Greek Bowl, made with lamb, toasted orzo, tomato-onion salsa, cucumber, beets, a medley of olives, feta, chickpeas, red peppers, and tzatziki with a choice of salad dressings
A number of pita bread sandwiches are also on the menu, including: 
  • A lamb pita sandwich with Mediterranean salsa, arugula, tzatziki, herbs, and olive oil
  • A chicken pita sandwich with tomato-onion salsa, romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tzatziki, herbs, and olive oil
  • A shrimp pita sandwich with tzatziki, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, pickled onions, herbs, and olive oil
  • A veggie pita sandwich with seasonal vegetables, arugula, avocado hummus, parsley, hummus, and tzatziki
Although its list of main courses is simple, customers have a myriad of options for side dishes, including
  • Mediterranean or feta cheese popcorn
  • Avgolemono soup with egg, chicken breast, rice, and lemon
  • Greek fries
  • Lemon potatoes
  • Grape leaves stuffed with rice and herbs
  • Spinach pies
  • A selection of hummus plates
Urban Greek Kitchen offers both carryout and in-house dining, and its menu can be viewed on its website

