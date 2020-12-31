New Greek Eatery Lets Customers Build Their Own Bowls, Pitas

A new Greek restaurant that lets its customers build their own protein bowls, with an optional bowl made from pita bread, has opened in Fairfield County.

Urban Greek Kitchen on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton opened in October of this year.

For the main course, customers can opt for a "build your own" protein or pita bowl, choosing between shrimp, chicken, lamb, steak, shrimp, and veggies and adding different toppings. Pre-made "signature" bowls include:

The Santorini Bowl, made with chicken, field greens, lentils, tomato-onion salsa, a medley of olives, pickled onions, roasted peppers, hummus, cucumbers, and a choice of dressing

The Urban Greek Bowl, made with shrimp, romaine lettuce, brown rice, bean corn salsa, pickled onions, tomatoes, an olive pesto, beet hummus, and "crazy feta" with a choice of salad dressings

The County Greek Bowl, made with lamb, toasted orzo, tomato-onion salsa, cucumber, beets, a medley of olives, feta, chickpeas, red peppers, and tzatziki with a choice of salad dressings

A lamb pita sandwich with Mediterranean salsa, arugula, tzatziki, herbs, and olive oil

A chicken pita sandwich with tomato-onion salsa, romaine lettuce, feta cheese, tzatziki, herbs, and olive oil

A shrimp pita sandwich with tzatziki, tomatoes, romaine lettuce, pickled onions, herbs, and olive oil

A veggie pita sandwich with seasonal vegetables, arugula, avocado hummus, parsley, hummus, and tzatziki

Mediterranean or feta cheese popcorn

Avgolemono soup with egg, chicken breast, rice, and lemon

Greek fries

Lemon potatoes

Grape leaves stuffed with rice and herbs

Spinach pies

A selection of hummus plates

A number of pita bread sandwiches are also on the menu, including:Although its list of main courses is simple, customers have a myriad of options for side dishes, includingUrban Greek Kitchen offers both carryout and in-house dining, and its menu can be viewed on its website

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.