New Eatery In Fairfield Offers Blend Of Traditional, Contemporary Italian Cuisine

A new restaurant in Fairfield is offering a seasonal menu that blends traditional and contemporary Italian cuisine.

Il Pellicano officially opened on Friday, Sept. 23, said Massimo Tabacco, who co-owns the restaurant with Matthew Balk.

The restaurant, located at 1460 Post Road, serves a selection of small plates and appetizers, such as charred octopus, burrata, meatballs, and rice balls stuffed with mozzarella.

Guests can also choose from a variety of pasta dishes and entrées, including short rib ragout, New York strip steak, and pappardelle made with wild mushrooms and truffle oil.

Tabacco said the response since the opening has been amazing, with the restaurant filling with customers each day.

"The response has been great, which is what I care the most about," Tabacco said. "People left happy. I had some customers show me posts on Facebook and Instagram of people talking about us. So, we're very happy."

He added that the restaurant also offers olive oil flights made with Monini extra virgin olive oil, along with a variety of cocktails and homemade desserts.

Tabacco said plans are underway to construct a rooftop patio at the eatery in the near future.

He said he is working to create a comfortable environment at the restaurant.

"The atmosphere is very cozy," Tabacco said."We have a fireplace, and the response also on the design has been great."

