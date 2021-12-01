New Dog Daycare Center To Open In Fairfield County

A new dog daycare center is set to launch in Fairfield County in the coming days.

Dogtopia will open a brand-new location in Norwalk on Monday, Dec. 6, according to an announcement from the company.

The daycare will offer contact-free drop-off and pick-up services.

Representatives said the center will feature playrooms with rubber flooring to prevent slipping and an outdoor play area.

“Having this undeniable love for dogs, joining Dogtopia seemed to be the perfect next step for me,” Dogtopia General Manager Susan Civitano said in a statement. “What could be better than being a part of a company that dedicates themselves to helping and loving dogs, not to mention one that gives back to the community and through the Dogtopia Foundation? I am beyond excited to be a part of this family and to start this journey in the fabulous community of Norwalk.”

Dogtopia in Norwalk will be open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

The daycare is located at 30 Belden Ave. Number 2 in Norwalk.

Find more information here.

