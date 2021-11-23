Men's Clothing Store Chain Opens First CT Location In Fairfield County

A men's clothing store chain has opened its first Connecticut store.

Todd Snyder launched the location in Fairfield County on Monday, Nov. 22.

Representatives for the company said the new store, at 321 Greenwich Ave. in Greenwich, will offer same-day delivery in Fairfield County, alterations, tailoring, and private shopping appointments.

The company also operates four other stores, which are all located in New York.

The Greenwich store will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

