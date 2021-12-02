Contact Us
Glasses Retailer To Open New Location In CT

Nicole Valinote
Warby Parker in New Haven
Warby Parker in New Haven Photo Credit: Warby Parker

Warby Parker is set to open its fourth Connecticut location this weekend. 

The new store will be the glasses retailer's first in New Haven, according to representatives.

The business, located at The Shops at Yale, will open Saturday, Dec. 4.

The store will offer eye exams, along with the company's full line of glasses and sunglasses.

Warby Parker will also offer customers free mini donuts from Donut Craze and mugs for Yale students and faculty during the opening weekend, representatives said.

Learn more about the store here.

