Fitness Studio To Open New Location In Fairfield County

A fitness studio chain that focuses on helping guests improve their mobility through stretching is preparing to open its fourth Connecticut location.

StretchLab will host the grand opening of its new Fairfield County location at 11 a.m. on March 11, the company announced.

The new facility is located at 121 Towne St, in Harbor Point in Stamford.

The studio will offer discounted pricing for memberships and single stretches as part of the grand opening.

The Stamford location is owned by KHR, the largest StretchLab franchise operator in the United States.

“Stamford residents will experience the freedom to move as they want and engage in the active lifestyle they’ve always strived for,” said Dawn Rinaldi, one of the groups’ owners. “StretchLab offers members the expert-level assessment needed to stretch their way towards a longer and healthier life.”

StretchLab studios offer one-on-one stretching services, such as a 25-minute stretch focusing on the client's needs or a 50-minute head-to-toe stretch focusing on major muscle groups, representatives said.

The Stamford location can be reached at 203-920-1277 or by email at Stamford@stretchlab.com.

