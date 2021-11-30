Digital Currency Group To Relocate HQ To Fairfield County, Creating 300 Jobs

Digital Currency Group is set to relocate its headquarters from New York to Connecticut, creating more than 300 new jobs in the next five years.

Gov. Ned Lamont made the announcement on Monday, Nov. 29, saying the global investment company will relocate from New York City to Stamford.

The company is a leading investor in both blockchain technology companies and bitcoin, Lamont said.

According to the announcement, the new headquarters will be located at 290 Harbor Drive in Stamford after renovations are complete.

Digital Currency Group expects to occupy the new location in late 2022.

“It quickly became clear that Connecticut had everything we were looking for in a new headquarters,” CEO Barry Silbert said in a statement. “Its proximity to major metropolitan areas combined with its infrastructure, talent, business-friendly environment, and world-class facilities to house our rapidly-growing organization made it an easy choice. We are committed to making our new home in Stamford a hub for the next generation of fintech and blockchain entrepreneurs.”

