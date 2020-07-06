Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfield Daily Voice serves Fairfield & Southport

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Jeep In Fairfield Hit-Run Crash
Business

COVID-19: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Closes Fairfield County Location

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Stamford is closing.
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Stamford is closing. Photo Credit: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

A popular restaurant in Fairfield County will be closing its doors permanently.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has closed its Stamford location on Canal Street after being forced to shut down indoor dining due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

A spokesperson for the restaurant chain, which has multiple locations throughout the tristate area and upstate New York, said that the Stamford location was “very large” and it was no longer viable to keep it open after COVID-19 hit.

Locations are still operating at its flagship restaurant in Syracuse, as well as in Brooklyn, Buffalo, Rochester, Harlem, Troy in New York, and Newark in New Jersey. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fairfield Daily Voice!

Serves Fairfield & Southport

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.