COVID-19: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Closes Fairfield County Location

A popular restaurant in Fairfield County will be closing its doors permanently.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que has closed its Stamford location on Canal Street after being forced to shut down indoor dining due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

A spokesperson for the restaurant chain, which has multiple locations throughout the tristate area and upstate New York, said that the Stamford location was “very large” and it was no longer viable to keep it open after COVID-19 hit.

Locations are still operating at its flagship restaurant in Syracuse, as well as in Brooklyn, Buffalo, Rochester, Harlem, Troy in New York, and Newark in New Jersey.

