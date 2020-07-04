COVID-19: Cheesecake Factory To Close Fairfield County Location

The Cheesecake Factory plans to permanently close a location in Fairfield County due to the economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The closure of the restaurant, located at the Stamford Town Center Mall on Tresser Boulevard, will result in the loss of about 100 jobs and is effective at the close of business on Sunday, Aug. 1.

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification ("WARN") Act filing dated Friday, June 26, the company wrote: "Business conditions rapidly and suddenly deteriorated during the continuing COVID-19 crisis, national emergency, and state and local shutdown orders.

"The Cheesecake Factory markets have softened over a period of several months and this is anticipated to continue."

Employees at the restaurant were first furloughed temporarily on Tuesday, March 17.

