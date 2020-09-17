COVID-19: Beloved Fairfield County Record Store To Reopen After Six-Month Hiatus

Although Gerosa Records was given the green light to open in June, owner Brian Gerosa chose to hold out just a while longer, sticking to online and curbside record sales, before opening his doors in September.

The Brookfield store on 246 Federal Rd., which has sold vinyl in the community for 34 years, held a soft opening on Sunday, Aug. 29 on Record Store Day and was met with a line of customers waiting outside.

As of Thursday, Sept. 3, the store is open for limited hours between Thursdays and Sundays, only allowing eight masked customers inside the store at once per state COVID guidelines.

“Although it doesn’t feel like Black Friday yet, it does have the air of a reunion of sorts,” said Gerosa. “It used to be we would only see lines like these on Record Store Day. Now we’re seeing them all the time!”

The site will still offer curbside pickup, said Gerosa, for those not yet ready to venture inside--availability of records can be checked by calling 203-775-7074 or visiting the shop's website or Facebook page.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.