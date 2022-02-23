Connecticut Bistro Set To Close In Coming Days, Owners Announce

The owners of a Connecticut bistro announced that the eatery will soon permanently close.

Kala Bistro, located in New Haven County, will be closed as of Saturday, Feb. 26, as the owners decided not to renew the lease, according to a Facebook post from the business on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The restaurant is located at 1995 Whitney Ave. in North Haven.

"It has been an honor being part of the community for these past 5 years," the post reads. "We appreciate everyone's love and support, especially during the past 2 years of Covid."

Kala gift cards will be honored at their other restaurant, Olea, which is located in New Haven.

"It has been an absolute pleasure creating memories with you and your families," the owners added. "Thank you for everything, and we look forward to seeing you in New Haven."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.