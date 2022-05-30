Australian-Style Eatery To Hold Grand Opening In Fairfield

An Australian-style restaurant will soon host its grand opening in Fairfield County.

Isla and Co. will hold its grand opening in Fairfield on Thursday, June 9, according to representatives.

The restaurant will be located at 1420 Post Road, with space to seat 45 guests inside and 55 outside.

Isla and Co. is owned by Parched Hospitality Group CEO and founder Barry Dry, who was born and raised in Australia, representatives said.

The restaurant will serve brunch daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., offering dishes such as Sambal Scramble, Brekkie Roll, Smoked Salmon Beneditct, and Brioche French Toast.

Some signature dinner dishes will include Spicy Shrimp Vodka Rigatoni, Fish and Chips, and Thai Green Vegetable Curry.

The restaurant will also serve two signature house coffee blends for espresso and drip drinks, along with a variety of organic wines, craft beers, and cocktails

The restaurant will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

