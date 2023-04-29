Woman Charged With Reporting Fake Robbery By 'Cops' In Fairfield

On Thursday, April 27, at 12:30 a.m., the Fairfield County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting that a woman was found on Johnson Drive and was claiming to have been robbed of $15,000 in cash, said Lt. Michale Paris of the Fairfield Police.

The “victim” reported that she was driving her vehicle when two Black men, driving an older model sedan-type vehicle, activated flashing blue and red emergency lights and pulled her over at the intersection of Johnson Drive and Chambers Street, Paris said.

Paris said, the woman said she was then approached by one of the men who identified himself as a police officer and was wearing a police badge around his neck. She then claimed that she was ordered out of her vehicle, and handcuffed, and a search of her vehicle was conducted by the two “officers."

The woman, identified as Wilhelmina Ray, age 55, of Bridgeport, then claimed she was unrestrained and told she was free to go. When she returned to her vehicle, she noticed that $15,000 in cash was missing, her iPhone was missing, and the key to her vehicle was also gone, police said.

Police conducted an area canvass for the suspect vehicle, an ambulance was summoned to the scene, and a lengthy investigation ensued, lasting well over 10 hours throughout the day Thursday, Paris said.

An investigation found that Ray had fabricated the entire story and none of the events occurred. Police found video surveillance of the entire area and discovered that the events in fact did not occur, Paris said.

Ray actually placed the key to her vehicle in the bushes which was found by police, he added.

Ray was arrested and charged with misuse of a 911 system and filing a false police report. She was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

“This is an example of great investigative work conducted by the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau along with the repercussions someone will face for misusing the 911 system and emergency resources," Paris said.

