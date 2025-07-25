Best Value in Higher Ed: CT Colleges Where Your Tuition Actually Pays Off

To help families determine which schools are worth the money, a new survey has done most of the legwork. Money magazine just released its 2025 Best Colleges in America list, a ranking that centers on one key question: Where can you get the most value for your tuition dollar?

The list, now in its 11th year, highlights 732 U.S. colleges that offer strong academics, manageable costs, and a solid shot at a good job after graduation. Money said it’s meant to give families “some control in the uncertain landscape” of higher education.

In Connecticut, the top-rated schools include:

Connecticut College, New London — Annual tuition: $87,890

Fairfield University, Fairfield — Annual tuition: $79,840

Trinity College, Hartford — Annual tuition: $91,230

University of Connecticut, Storrs — Annual tuition: $41,180

Wesleyan University, Middletown — Annual tuition: $96,380

Yale University, New Haven — Annual tuition: $91,630

To create the rankings, Money examined about two dozen data points. The biggest factor was affordability (40 percent), followed by educational quality and graduate outcomes, such as post-college salary (30 percent each). These schools, according to the report, are where students are most likely to graduate on time and find jobs quickly.

Money also looked at which colleges provide the most financial aid and where students are most likely to receive grants or other assistance. Click here to see the full study's methodology.

However, understanding a university’s true cost is getting more complicated. How schools are funded and the types of aid students can receive is undergoing a sea change under President Donald Trump’s administration, according to Marc Zawel, who co-founded the college consulting firm AcceptU.

“The volume of higher ed news right now is, frankly, overwhelming,” Zawel told Money. “There’s a lot of noise that [students are] trying to work through to make sense of what actually affects them.”

Ellen Kaufman, founder of the advising firm Tuition Resources, told Money there's only one true measuring stick when it comes to a college's value: the student.

“It’s what you do when you’re in college that really determines if you’re going to get your money’s worth out of it,” she said.

Click here to view Money’s full 2025 Best Colleges list.

