Asphalt Set Ablaze In Wild Fairfield Parking Lot Takeover; 4 Arrested After Viral Car Stunt

David Romero, Wanda Romero, Dilmar Ruano-Barrera, and Christopher McGirl are facing multiple charges from the late-night May 2 takeover at a Stop & Shop in Fairfield, police said.

Fairfield officers responded to the Villa Avenue shopping center on reports of a large group of drivers performing reckless stunts, including donuts, burnouts, and fishtails. Videos show vehicles spinning out just feet from bystanders filming the chaos.

Along with the dangerous antics, people were exploding fireworks and setting the pavement on fire, police said.

When officers arrived, the crowd scattered. Police say this phase is often the most dangerous. “Fleeing drivers may accelerate dangerously, endangering both the public and law enforcement officers,” Fairfield Sgt. Jenna Wellington noted.

Instead of starting a series of risky chases, police focused on collecting evidence to investigate safely and thoroughly later.

That plan paid off. A task force reviewed dashcam footage, social media videos, and witness tips. Working with prosecutors and several law enforcement agencies across the state, they tracked down and arrested four people this week: Romero, Romero, Ruano-Barrera, and McGirl.

“The vehicles in the videos circulating on social media were identified,” police said. That led to search warrants executed outside Fairfield. In East Windsor, police say Wanda Romero interfered with their investigation and was arrested on the spot.

Officers seized several cars involved in the takeover, including a Dodge Charger Daytona, a Ford Mustang GT, and a GMC Sierra pickup. These vehicles remain in custody as evidence.

According to Fairfield police, the four arrested and their charges are:

David Romero, 20, of East Windsor:

Illegal Racing on Highway

Conspiracy to commit Illegal racing on a highway

Reckless endangerment

Breach of peace

Rioting

Unlawful assembly

Reckless driving

Failure to display plates

Operating a motor vehicle causing unnecessary noise

Unsafe movement of a stopped vehicle

He was being held on a $75,000 bond.

Wanda Romero, 49, of East Windsor:

Tampering with physical evidence

Interfering with police

She was being held on a $25,000 bond.

Dilmar Ruano-Barrera, 26, of Stamford:

Illegal racing on a highway

Conspiracy to commit illegal racing on a highway

Reckless endangerment

Breach of peace

Rioting

Unlawful assembly

Reckless driving

Operating a vehicle, creating unnecessary noise

He was being held on a $50,000 bond.

Christopher McGirl, 20, of Wallingford, was charged with illegal racing and was ordered held on a $10,000 bond, police said.

