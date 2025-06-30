Antony Gutierrez Silva, 16, was behind the wheel of the car that struck Juan Otilio Tista Tista around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, near Post Road and South Benson Road in Fairfield, police said.

Silva drove away from the crash without helping, but police soon tracked him down to his Bridgeport home.

Tista Tista died at an area hospital soon after the crash.

Tista Tista, a 25-year-old Bridgeport husband and father, was riding his moped home from work when he struck, friends said.

Silva is charged with:

Negligent homicide with a motor vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle without a license

Passenger restrictions violation

Failure to grant the right-of-way while turning left

Evading responsibility resulting in death

Evading responsibility (property damage)

Although he is 16, Gutierrez Silva is being charged as an adult under Connecticut law, which does not treat motor vehicle offenses as juvenile cases, Fairfield police said.

A GoFundMe for Juan Otilio Tista Tista's family has raised more than $12,000 as of Monday morning. Click here for more information on the fundraiser.

