Alcohol Ban At 9 Popular CT Outdoor Spots For 3 Months

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) has issued a temporary alcohol ban at nine state recreation areas, including several well-known parks, forests, and boat launches. The move comes after recent summers saw “increased crowds and alcohol consumption, which led to increased incidents of misconduct, unruly behavior, property damage, trespass, and complaints by other visitors and the surrounding communities,” according to DEEP.

The ban covers:

Beach Pond State Boat Launch in Voluntown, including part of Pachaug State Forest

Billings Lake State Boat Launch in North Stonington, including part of Pachaug State Forest

Gardner Lake State Park and State Boat Launch in Salem

Lake Waramaug State Park in New Preston

Naugatuck State Forest in Naugatuck, Oxford, and Beacon Falls — including Seymour Reservoirs #1-4 and surrounding lands

Paugussett State Forest (upper section) and George Waldo State Park in Southbury

Quaddick State Park in Thompson

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown and Middlefield

Pattaconk Recreation Area in Chester

Officials said an earlier ban issued in May gave DEEP’s Environmental Conservation Police a valuable enforcement tool, helping to keep public spaces safe.

“DEEP works to ensure that Connecticut’s outdoor recreation areas are peaceful, family-friendly places where visitors can feel safe and welcome,” said DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes. “This temporary alcohol ban, combined with education and enforcement by EnCon officers, will help make state parks, forests, and boat launches safe and enjoyable for all.”

The order remains in place through mid-November.

