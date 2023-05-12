Abuser of 48 Dogs, Cats Nabbed In Fairfield: Police

In Fairfield County, Glorianne Marie Lagnese, of the town of Fairfield, was arrested on Friday, May 12 after an investigation revealed that dozens of pets were living in uninhabitable conditions, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

The investigation began the week of Tuesday, April 17 when a concerned citizen saw a dog, covered in urine and feces, wandering in the Steep Hill Road area of Fairfield, as reported by Daily Voice.

Animal Control officers determined that the dog came from a home on Steep Hill Road, where they found 25 dogs and 22 cats living in poor conditions inside the home.

"The Town of Fairfield Health Department assisted the police in this case and at this point found that the home is uninhabitable," said Lt. Michael Paris, of the Fairfield Police.

Lagnese, 59, was charged with 48 counts of animal cruelty.

All animals were seized from her home and are being held pending a court order.

Lagnese posted a $5,000 bond and was released.

She is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Friday, May 19.

