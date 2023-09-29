6 Suffer Critical Injuries After Overnight Crash Near Sacred Heart University In Fairfield

It happened in the town of Fairfield around 12:05 a.m., Friday, Sept. 29 on Jefferson Street near Sacred Heart University’s Martire Building.

According to Fairfield Police Lt. Edward Nook Jr., officers responded after receiving numerous 911 calls regarding the crash.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two vehicles with one on its roof, Nook said.

"The five occupants of one vehicle and one occupant of the other were all transported to the area hospitals with critical injuries," Nook said.

The Fairfield Police Reconstruction team is actively investigating this collision and more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via the Fairfield PD mobile app or by texting the keyword FPDCT plus your message/tip to 847411 (Tip411). Tips can also be submitted online at fpdct.com/tips.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

