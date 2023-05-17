59-Year-Old Surveyor Killed In Fairfield Parking Lot Crash

The incident took place in Fairfield around 9:20 a.m., Wednesday, May 17 in the parking lot of 2150 Post Road.

Fairfield Police responded to the business after receiving a 911 call of a person struck by a vehicle, said Lt. Michael Paris of the Fairfield Police.

Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was determined that a surveyor, who was assigned to perform work in the area, was struck by a vehicle in the driveway of the business, Paris said.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 19-year-old woman who remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, he added.

The victim, identified as a 59-year-old male from New London County in Colchester, was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center by AMR Ambulance and was later pronounced dead.

To respect the privacy of the family, the victim’s identity is being withheld pending the notification to the next of kin.

The Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating this incident and urges anyone with additional information to contact Officer Kevin Wells at 203-254-4859 or kwells@fairfieldct.org.

