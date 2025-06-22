Fair 83°

25-Year-Old Killed In Fairfield Hit-Run Crash: Police

A 25-year-old was killed after a vehicle crashed into him and sped away Saturday night, June 21, in Fairfield. 

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. on Post Road near South Benson Road, Fairfield police said. The driver sped away before police arrived. 

The 25-year-old was rushed to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. Authorities have not released his name on Sunday, as they notified his family. 

Multiple people saw the crash and called 911. 

Fairfield police traffic investigators were able to track down the driver and the car thanks to their investigation and witness statements. 

Police have not released their name. 

The crash remains under investigation. Officers urge anyone with information to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 203-254-4800.

