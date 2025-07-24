Fair 83°

2-Year-Old Pulled From Fairfield Pool Has Died After Week In Hospital: Police

A 2-year-old who was found unresponsive in a Connecticut pool last week has died, police announced on Thursday, July 24. 

Fairfield police were called to a home on Samp Mortar Drive on Wednesday, July 16, around 2 p.m., to reports of a child being found in the water. Responders performed CPR as they rushed the boy to Yale New Haven Hospital. 

He died on Wednesday, July 23. 

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time,” police said in a statement.

Fairfield police and the Department of Children and Families are investigating the boy's death. 

