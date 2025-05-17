10 Inmates Escape Through Toilet Hole, Taunt Police: ‘Catch Us When You Can’

The inmates escaped from the New Orleans jail early Friday morning, May 16, but jail authorities did not notice they were missing until several hours later.

As of Saturday afternoon, Louisiana authorities had tracked down three of the escapees. One was found hiding in the French Quarter, a popular tourist destination in New Orleans, according to the Washington Post.

Authorities said they've received hundreds of tips on the remaining inmates' whereabouts, and local, state, and federal agents are running down those leads.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has been posting updated mugshots on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing which inmates remain at large.

The men reportedly escaped through a precut hole hidden behind a toilet. Above the hatch, they scrawled graffiti that read “to (sic) easy lol” and “catch us when you can,” according to images released by Louisiana authorities.

CBS News published surveillance video showing the inmates forcing open a door and running to freedom.

Investigators said the employee responsible for monitoring security cameras had stepped away to get food and missed the escape, ABC News reported. Three jail employees have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Investigators believe the inmates wouldn't have been able to escape without inside help.

Police are asking the public for help in locating the remaining fugitives.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfield and receive free news updates.