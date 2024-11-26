Wrong-Way Driver Apprehended After I-95 DUI Crash In Darien: Police

Troopers from Troop G in Fairfield County responded to the northbound lanes near the Darien rest area at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, after receiving reports of a collision.

Upon arrival, they found a Jeep Liberty SUV facing the wrong direction, police said.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle had been traveling southbound in the northbound lanes prior to the crash.

The driver, identified as Fairfield County resident Ramon Tusa Llivicosa, age 36, of Stratford, admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the night, according to police.

He told troopers he was traveling from Norwalk to New Jersey. None of the other parties involved in the crash reported injuries.

Troopers administered field sobriety tests, which Tusa Llivicosa failed. He was arrested and charged with:

Illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

Tusa Llivicosa was released on a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Stamford Superior Court on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

