Wrong-Way Driver Found Drunk, Slumped Over Wheel In Darien: Police

Fairfield resident Jocelyn Kane, age 26, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 18 following an incident that began around 11:30 p.m. when a wrong-way vehicle was seen traveling south on Mansfield Avenue in the area of Royle Road in Darien, according to Darien Police Sergeant Dan Skoumbros.

Soon after this, Darien Police also received another call reporting that the same vehicle was traveling erratically and had stopped in the municipal lot next to the Darien Fire Department station. There, Kane was seen slumped over her wheel, according to authorities.

When officers arrived and approached Kane, they smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage. Kane told police that she had been traveling from Bristol and was heading to Fairfield. She then submitted to field sobriety tests, which she failed, police said.

Kane was then taken to police headquarters, where her blood alcohol content was allegedly measured as 0.2247 just after 12:30 a.m. and as 0.2104 just before 1 a.m. She was later released on 10 percent of her $250 bond and will appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 30, Skoumbros said.

