Woman Swipes Money Orders Sent From Darien, Forges For Herself, Police Say

Julissa Herrera, age 31, of the Bronx, turned herself in to Darien Police on Friday, Nov. 17, on an open warrant.

According to investigators, the victim contacted police in July 2023 saying that two of her Western Union money orders had been stolen.

She had placed the money orders into a USPS mailbox on Corbin Drive in Darien in April 2023, but later noticed that the funds never showed up in her bank account.

The woman eventually learned that the checks had been cashed and made out to Herrera.

A review of Herrera’s bank records showed that the stolen checks had been deposited into her account, police said.

Herrera is charged with the following:

Larceny

Forgery

Identity theft

She was released on bond following her arraignment and is due back in court on Friday, Dec. 1.

