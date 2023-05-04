Woman Steals Victim's Wallet At Whole Foods In Darien: Suspect At Large, Police Say

The incident happened on Sunday, April 30 around 3:15 p.m., when police responded to the Whole Foods Market in Darien at 150 Ledge Rd. on a report of a stolen wallet, according to Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros.

When they arrived at the store, the victim told officers that a woman had stolen her wallet from her purse, which she had left in her shopping cart while looking at items.

Authorities then found surveillance footage that showed a woman reaching into the victim's purse before pushing her shopping cart.

The victim said that she had received two fraudulent charges from an Apple store following the theft.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, Skoumbros said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

