Winter Storm On Track For Next Week Could Deliver Most Snowfall Of Season In Northeast

A major storm on track for next week could cause widespread disruptions in the Northeast. 

Areas at risk of seeing 6 inches or more of snowfall for the storm expected Wednesday, Feb. 19, into Thursday, Feb. 20.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A blast of Arctic air will set the stage for the storm, with temperatures next week ranging from 10 to 25 degrees below historical averages.

Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
If it develops fully, this storm may deliver the biggest snowfall of the winter for millions of Americans, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

The likely timing for the storm is Thursday, Feb. 20.

"The brewing snowstorm will have two key pieces associated with it, "AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathon Porter said. "Those being a fresh injection of Arctic air and the fact that it will be the caboose in the long train of February storms as the last storm in a series is often the strongest."

Areas in the Northeast at risk for seeing 6 inches or more of snowfall are shown in the first image above from AccuWeather.

A storm system over the Midwest will play a crucial role. If it merges with a second storm tracking from the Northwest through the southern Plains, heavy snow will fall in the East, according to AccuWeather. 

This phenomenon, known as “phasing,” has historically led to intense storms in the Northeast, bringing significant snowfall, strong winds, and potential blizzard conditions.

Even if the two systems remain separate, light to moderate snow is expected from the southern Plains to the East Coast.

The storm’s strength and track will determine snowfall amounts, with a weaker system favoring a southern route that could bring a wintry mix and subsequent freeze-up.

A blast of Arctic air will set the stage for the storm, with temperatures next week ranging from 10 to 25 degrees below historical averages. (Click on the second image above.)

