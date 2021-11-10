Contact Us
Coast-To-Coast System Will Bring Widespread Rain, Possible Storms To Region

Joe Lombardi
A look at the movement of the rare coast-to-coast storm.
A look at the movement of the rare coast-to-coast storm. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A rare coast-to-coast storm will end what has been a quiet weather pattern in the region.

The time frame for the storm is late Thursday night, Nov. 11 into early Friday afternoon, Nov. 12.

Mild temperatures will continue on Wednesday, Nov. 10, which will be a partly cloudy day with a high temperature in the low to mid 60s.

Fair weather and slightly cooler temperatures are expected for Wednesday night through Veterans Day on Thursday. The overnight low will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday morning will start with areas of frost in parts of the region. The high temperature will be in the upper 50s.

The arrival of the storm system will bring widespread rain to the region late Thursday evening through Friday morning. Scattered thunderstorms are possible during that time. 

Rain will begin tapering off early Friday afternoon.

A total of an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain is expected.

Friday's high temperature will be in the low 60s.

 Cooler temperatures and unsettled conditions are expected for the weekend.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

