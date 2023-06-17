Wallet Stolen At Darien Whole Foods

The incident took place in Darien around 3 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at the Whole Foods located at 150 Ledge Road.

According to Darien Police, the woman said she was shopping a the store and when she went to pay found that her wallet was missing.

Video surveillance from Whole Foods shows a man distracting the victim while another man takes the victim’s wallet out of her carriage and walks away, police said.

The woman also told police that one of her credit cards was later used in Stamford.

The investigation is continuing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.