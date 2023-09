Corbin Drive in Darien will be closed at Post Road beginning Monday, Sept. 25 through Tuesday, Oct. 3 for the demolition of the building at 10 Corbin Drive, Darien Police said.

The road will be closed daily from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

The businesses located on Corbin Drive will be open and accessible during these times by using the Old King’s Highway South end of Corbin Drive, officials said.

