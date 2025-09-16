Darien police first announced the school would open on a two-hour delay while the Patrol and Detective Divisions investigated, but later confirmed the closure of Darien High School as “a precautionary measure.”

“The Darien Police Department continues to investigate this incident and remains in close communication with school officials,” Chief of Police Jeremiah P. Marron Jr. said.

All other Darien Public Schools remained open on a normal schedule. Officers said they will be patrolling and visible at schools throughout the day.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Darien Police Detective Division at 203-662-5330.

