Teen Hospitalized After Supposed Keg Party In Darien: Police

A 19-year-old has been nabbed after police said he supplied other minors with a beer keg, leading one girl to be hospitalized.

Beer.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pexels/magda-ehlers-pexels
The Fairfield County incident occurred on Thursday, June 6 in Darien.

At about 2:20 a.m., police arrived at a Long Neck Point Road home on reports of an intoxicated 18-year-old girl.

A beer keg was found in the backyard of the house, which Ethan Eckert, age 19 of Darien, allegedly admitted to owning.

The teen girl was taken to the hospital.

Eckert was charged with a misdemeanor summons for permitting a minor to possess alcohol.

Police added that no other signs of alcohol consumption were found at the home. 

