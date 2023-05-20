Stolen Car Found With Suspect Sleeping In Back Seat At Darien Gas Station: Police

The incident happened on Monday, May 8 around 4 p.m., when officers responded to a Shell gas station located in Darien at 164 Noroton Ave. where a victim had tracked his 2007 GMC that had been stolen from New York hours earlier, according to Darien Police Sergeant Dan Skoumbros.

While talking with the victim, police then noticed the suspect, 42-year-old Elvis Hopkins of Providence, Rhode Island, sleeping in the back seat of the vehicle.

According to Skoumbros, Hopkins told officers that he had just been taking a nap in the car and had not driven the vehicle. However, video surveillance taken by the gas station allegedly showed Hopkins driving the car into the parking lot.

Hopkins was then taken to police headquarters and charged with:

Second-degree larceny motor vehicle theft;

Criminal trover damage to a motor vehicle.

He was held on a $5,000 bond and is due in court on Wednesday, May 17.

