Stamford Man Driving Without Tire Nabbed For Drunk Driving In Darien, Police Say

Stamford resident Edvin Palma, age 48, was charged on Sunday, June 9, on Noroton Avenue in Darien.

According to Sgt. Mauricio Vigil of the Darien Police patrol officers spotted Palma driving a Honda Pilot northbound on Noroton Avenue with hazard lights on and emitting a loud thumping noise.

During a traffic stop, the Pilot was found with extensive damage, including a missing front tire and a heavily damaged front rim, Vigil said. Palma also had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

Vigil said Palma admitted to consuming two beers and failed the field sobriety tests.

A breath test revealed blood alcohol levels of 0.2028 percent, and 0.1890, or more than twice the legal limit.

Palma was charged with DUI and released. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, June 28.

