Snowfall Map: These Areas Expected To See Most Accumulation From Approaching Winter Storm

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for inland and northern areas and winter storm advisories for areas farther south from nightfall Saturday, Feb. 8 through late Sunday morning, Feb. 9.

Overview:

Time Frame: From 5 p.m. Saturday through 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9

Snow Accumulation Projection: Widespread 3 to 5 inches, with 4 to 7 inches farther north, and up to 6 to 9 inches farther inland. Snow will be heavy at times.

Snowfall Breakdown:

About 3 to 6 inches acrosse New York City, Long Island and portions of Northern New Jersey, with 6 to 10 inches across the lower Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut. (See the image above.)

Ice Accumulation: Light glaze possible

Potential Impacts:

Hazardous travel conditions, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

Slick, icy roads increasing the risk of accidents.

Reduced visibility due to falling snow and mixed precipitation.

Possible power outages in areas where ice accumulates.

Precautionary Measures:

Monitor the latest forecasts for real-time updates.

Limit travel if possible, especially during the overnight hours.

Stock up on winter essentials, including food, water, and medications.

Prepare an emergency kit, including blankets, a flashlight, extra batteries, and a fully charged phone.

If you must travel, use extreme caution and allow extra time to reach your destination.

