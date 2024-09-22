Shark-Attack Survivor To Silver Medalist: Darien Welcomes Ali Truwit Home With Townwide Event

Truwit, 24, who broke the American records in the 100-meter backstroke and 400-meter freestyle, on her way to the podium, will return home to Darien on Monday, Sept. 23, to a ceremony at Grove Street Plaza at 4 p.m., the town announced.

Darien First Selectman Jon Zagrodzky will be on hand to proclaim Sept. 23, 2024, as "Ali Truwit Day."

The Yale University alumna will speak about her experience at the Paris Games, her motivational story of overcoming a shark attack to climb the Paralympic podium, and the fanfare around her wins, like meeting Tom Cruise.

This is just a pitstop for Truwit, who next heads to the White House to show off her medals in a ceremony with President Joe Biden and other Paralympians.

Truwit's story is one of determination and defying the odds. It was only a little more than a year ago when she lost her foot and part of a leg while swimming in Turks and Cacaos, as part of her Yale graduation celebration.

She qualified for the Paralympics just three months after the attack.

Truwit moved to Darien with her family in 2006. She graduated from the St. Luke's School in New Canaan, and Chelsea Piers Head Coach Jamie Barone has been her year-round swimming coach since she was 12.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.