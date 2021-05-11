Fairfield County Student Sings National Anthem At Fenway Park

Take her out to the ballgame!

A middle school student from Fairfield County took center stage at Fenway recently as she sang the National Anthem before the Red Sox game against the Detroit Tigers.

Victoria Beniston, an eighth-grader at Fairfield Woods Middle School, kicked off the game on Thursday, May 6 before a COVID-capacity crowd at the famed Boston stadium.

The teen’s rendition of the anthem buoyed the hometown team on Thursday, as the Red Sox broke out the bats and had just enough pitching to hold on for a 12-9 win over the Tigers.

There were less than 5,000 fans in attendance at Fenway to hear Beniston sing as the team has to adhere to COVID-19 guidance. Before being chosen as a solo act to sing the anthem, Beniston had to submit a video audition of herself to the Red Sox, which was then approved by the team.

“She opened the game with a stunning acapella rendition of our National Anthem,” Andrea Clark, the Director of Communications for Fairfield Public Schools stated after she sang. “We're pretty sure that her stellar performance was behind the Red Sox win. Great job, Victoria!”

