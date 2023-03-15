Private Darien Island To Sell For Record-Breaking $85 Million

One of New England's most expensive properties is now off the market, officials announced.

Off the gold coast of Fairfield County, the town of Darien said it reached a final amended agreement on the Great Island earlier this month, the town said in a statement. The property was originally listed at $100,000 million but was sold for a final price of $85 million.

“Great Island is a pristine landscape with approximately one and a half miles of coastline in an environmentally sensitive cove on Long Island Sound," Darien’s First Selectman Monica McNally said. "With this purchase, we have prioritized the conservation of this magnificent property, saving it forever from intensive development."

Great Island is a private 60-acre island that features a 13,000-square-foot manor that was built in 1905, according to a listing from Douglas Elliman.

Aside from having 10 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the manor also has a three-bedroom stone house, a 19th-century farmhouse, a seaside bungalow, and a beach cottage.

The property also features an equestrian facility, a half-size polo field, riding trails, and a "rare deep-water dock that can accommodate a 100-foot yacht," according to the listing.

The home has long been owned by the descendants of William Ziegler, one of the founders of the Royal Baking Powder Company, and was most recently owned by Steinkraus family.

"This is the largest private island ever to be offered for sale on the East Coast and represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to enjoy your own private paradise in one of the region's most exclusive locales," the property listing reads.

After closing, the Town will conduct several construction projects to help accommodate visitors such as widening roads, adding parking, and addressing some safety and accessibility concerns.

