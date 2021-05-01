Modern Design And Amenities Meet Outdoor Recreation At VUE New Canaan

In the heart of New Canaan, the VUE, a newly developed luxury condominium community, sets a new standard of sophisticated living with modern design elements and state-of-the-art amenities.

The VUE’s distinctive single-floor residences, which offer a variety of one- to four-bedroom floor plans, range from 875 to 2,930 square feet of luxurious living. High ceilings, white oak hardwood floors, gas fireplaces, and private balconies accent each light-filled home, while fine interior finishes and architectural details elevate the stylish spaces.

Custom, meticulously designed modern kitchens offer paneled Thermador appliances, Quartzite countertops, and full stone backsplashes. Plus, dry bars with beverage centers and floating shelves with LED lighting make the spaces ideal for both entertaining and daily living.

Spa-like Porcelanosa-tiled master baths feature heated floors, frameless barn-style shower doors, and curbless showers with infinity drains, while custom closets and in-unit washers and dryers also add to residents’ convenience.

In addition to the elegance and ease of each home at the VUE, the community also offers an array of communal outdoor spaces and state-of-the-art amenities that bring the best of city living to quintessential small-town New England.

As part of the VUE’s focus on outdoor living and recreation, half of the complex is dedicated to green space, including a relaxing Zen garden as well as a natural playscape for children. With a commitment to wellness, the VUE also offers on-site community experiences include yoga with Fairfield County’s premier Sama Yoga Center, as well as sound baths and meditation offerings.

For further day-to-day enjoyment and entertaining ease, there are multiple roof decks outfitted with outdoor kitchens, barbecue stations, and fire pits. The pet-friendly community even boasts a designated dog-walking area and dog wash facility.

A front-desk concierge, two fitness centers (with Peloton bikes, Mirror workout technology, and Precor equipment), indoor/outdoor event spaces, heated underground parking, secure package system, assigned temperature-controlled storage, ample bike storage, and a top-rated Latch security and surveillance system ensure convenient living and peace of mind for all VUE residents.

All of this is found within walking distance of parks with recreational facilities, a summertime farmers market, and an array of markets and shops.

Though the VUE’s rental apartments reached full occupancy within 90 days, its condominiums are currently in pre-sale for a June 2021 move-in.