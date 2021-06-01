A Day At VUE New Canaan, A New Condominium Haven That Has Wellness Built In

Waking up in one of VUE New Canaan's distinctive single-floor residences, open your eyes to the light-filled master bedroom space with high ceilings and large windows. Step into the spa-like Porcelanosa-tiled bath, where heated floors ensure a comfortable start to your day. Then, enjoy coffee or a smoothie prepared in your sleekly designed kitchen, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances. Dine al fresco on your private balcony, where you can take in the expansive views of surrounding New Canaan.

We have all come to realize in the last several months that home is so much more than a place we wake up in and return to after a long day. Our homes have morphed into offices, classrooms, gyms, yoga studios, movie theaters, Zoom rooms, and other uses as varied as the lives they contain. We appreciate our homes more, but we also expect our homes to continue to meet our multifaceted lifestyle needs.

VUE New Canaan, a new luxury condominium community, has sophisticated residences that were conceived to include a vast array of amenities that appeal to the modern homeowner. The result is a thoughtfully designed residential space that reflects the active lifestyles of a wellness-focused community and serves residents’ needs.

As you begin your day at the VUE, you might want to take advantage of the community’s dedicated green space—which covers half of the complex—by taking a morning stroll—a great way to greet your neighbors. If you find yourself in the mood for yoga or quiet meditation, make your way to the Zen garden.

The VUE’s commitment to wellness extends throughout the day. An array of on-site communal activities is available to residents, including yoga with Fairfield County’s premier Sama Yoga Center, sound baths, and meditation classes.

If you prefer a cardio workout in a gym session, the two state-of-the-art fitness centers feature Peloton bikes, Mirror workout technology, and Precor equipment that will help you stay committed to your physical fitness goals without leaving the VUE’s grounds.

Need to leave for the day or make a quick trip to nearby downtown New Canaan with its array of markets and shops? Head to the VUE’s heated underground car parking area or grab your bicycle from the bike storage racks.

Sometimes, just relaxing at home with friends is the best wellness plan. You can take advantage of one of the community roof decks which are outfitted with outdoor kitchens, lounge seating, and fire pits. At the end of a full day, why not grab a nightcap from your dry bar/beverage center and relax in front of the fireplace before calling it a night?

VUE New Canaan’s condominiums are currently for sale for a July 2021 move-in. The rental apartments reached full occupancy within 90 days. To learn more about VUE New Canaan, please visit FindYourVue.com and follow them on Instagram and Facebook, @TheVueCT.