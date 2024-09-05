Fair 72°

SHARE

Possible Darien Home Burglary Under Investigation

Detectives in Fairfiefld County are investigating a possible home burglary after the resident found items disturbed.

Darien detectives are investigating a possible home burglary.&nbsp;

Darien detectives are investigating a possible home burglary. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Franz P. Sauerteig
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Darien on Friday, at a multi-family residence on West Avenue.

According to Sgt. Mauricio Vigil of the Darien Police, the resident told officers she found the blood-like substance in the bathroom and disturbed items after returning from work.

The residence was unoccupied with the door unlocked; however, no items were reported missing, Vigil said. 

The case remains under investigation by the Darien Detective Division.

to follow Daily Voice Darien and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE