Police ID Child Who Sent Threatening Message To Darien High School

Police have tracked a threatening social media post directed at Darien High School to a child in Arkansas. 

The unnamed juvenile referenced a firearm in an Instagram post that mentioned Darien High. It's unclear why he chose the school for the threat. 

Darien detectives worked with the FBI, Meta, and the Connecticut Intelligence Center to track the location of the post. 

Darien school officials placed the high school on a two-hour delay before canceling classes for the day. 

It's unclear what charges the child accused of making the post will face. 

